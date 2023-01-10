Heads-Up Drivers, Tolls Between NYC & New Jersey Are Going Up

Starting this week, your wallets might become a little lighter when traveling from New Jersey to NYC. A toll hike, which was originally approved by the Port Authority in December as an adjustment for inflation, just went into effect on Sunday.

Now, commuters will have to shell out one extra dollar per trip at select crossings, including the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing, and the George Washington, Bayonne, and Goethals Bridges.

Cars will now have to pay a peak hour toll of $14.75, while the updated off-peak fare is now $12.75. Car drivers who use toll by mail instead of the usual E-ZPass will instead be charged $17.

Peak times are defined as the following: