Tom Colicchio Joins The No-Tipping Movement

Craft is hardly the first US restaurant to realize that America's conventional gratuity guidelines -- in which customers arbitrarily decide on the majority of a server's compensation, the back-of-house gets shafted, and management avoids the financial overhead that virtually every other business deals with with -- is bullshit. With inclusive pricing, the restaurant can set steady salaries (usually based on seniority) that protect servers' income against stingy customers and slow days.

The menu will reflect slightly higher pricing a la carte, but Colicchio is hoping that customers won't balk at the pricing. "We're in a moment in time where it's easier to change that behavior. When you look at Uber, people like the idea of not having to leave a tip," he speculated to Eater. The restaurant has never offered lunch before, so it shouldn't feel like a price hike.