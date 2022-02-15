This Interactive Spider Web Exhibition Just Opened in NYC's Hudson Yards

Photo by Nicholas Knight, courtesy the artist, Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, and The Shed

Get ready to be entangled in Hudson Yards' newest artistic offering. The Shed—Hudson Yards' arts and performance venue—is playing host to a new exhibition called Particular Matter(s) starting this week. It's the first major US exhibition by Argentina-born, Berlin-based artist Tomás Saraceno, whose work comments on environmental justice and envisions a future free of fossil fuels. The centerpiece of the exhibition is a new sculpture titled Free the Air: How to hear the universe in a spider/web. It features two 95-foot-diameter webs suspended 12 and 40 feet above the ground inside a 17,000 square foot exhibit space. Visitors can climb on the webs while experiencing a multi-sensory "concert in four parts" featuring mist and pre-recorded, vibrational sound waves sent through the net.

The Shed's galleries also feature Saraceno's work, including illuminated spider webs, sculptures that float powered by the sun, and a new piece called We Do Not All Breathe the Same Air that artistically maps particulate air pollution around the US. "At the heart of Tomás Saraceno's work is a new way of inhabiting and experiencing the world, one that centers on an ecologically post-fossil fuels future. Tomás presents the necessity to reevaluate how we perceive and operate in the world and what to expect from it, which he achieves through interconnected, nonhierarchical collaborations across the human and nonhuman," said Emma Enderby, The Shed's curator-at-large, in a press statement. "The air and the particles that define it, spiders and their webs, and our visitors are all protagonists in Particular Matter(s) at The Shed."

Particular Matter(s) is on display through Sunday, April 17. You can purchase tickets online here. While you're there, you can also check out some Thrillist-recommended restaurants in the area.

