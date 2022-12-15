The Tony Awards Are Moving to This Historic Theater for the First Time Ever

Broadway fans, say goodbye to Radio City Music Hall and get ready to welcome Washington Heights' United Palace theater in its place. For the first time ever, the uptown theater will be hosting the Tony Awards this year.

While Radio City Music Hall hasn't always been the go-to location for the fan-favorite Broadway awards, it has often been the chosen theater to host them. Next year, though, celebrations are moving uptown, and the historic United Palace will be hosting the ceremony, as it was recently announced on the awards' official website.

"We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time," Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said in a joint statement. "As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theater."

With 3,400 seats available, United Palace ranks as the fourth largest theater in Manhattan, and it's been open since 1930 when it was just a movie theater. Now, almost 100 years later, it flaunts a massive capacity, and it hosts movie premieres as well as concerts and many other events.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will take into consideration for its award categories plays and musicals from the 2022 and 2023 season. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 11, 2023 on CBS.