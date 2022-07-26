Get a Free Stay in This Hamptons House Just for Taking Care of the Yard
The lawn care company Toro just launched a new initiative.
Vacationing in a private Hamptons house is a luxury that a few New Yorkers get to experience, but it might just have gotten easier to get in on the fun.
All you need to do is have a green thumb, and you're in. The lawn care brand Toro just launched mowbnb, a limited-time property booking platform that allows you to spend an entire weekend in a luxurious Hamptons house. There is only one condition. While you're there, you tend to the lawn using the equipment provided by Toro.
The weekend comes at no cost for the amateur gardeners (previous experience is not needed), and the few properties listed on the platform feature a slew of amenities to help you properly relax. Pools, Jacuzzis, outdoor kitchens, and gorgeous lawns are all part of the package, and guests can access them all. In addition to some Hamptons properties, mowbnb will list houses in Austin, Miami, San Francisco, and Charlotte.
While the yardwork is mandatory, it won't take up all of the vacation time. Thanks to Toro's latest energy-efficient and battery-powered cordless tools, trimming, edging, and mowing the lawn will be seamless tasks, and guests can find the time to enjoy their vacation home fully. Every property will also have Toro's new robotic mower, which will cut the grass without needing guests to lift a finger.
"At Toro we continually innovate to create lawn care tools that increase productivity and give consumers time back in their weekends," Vice President, Residential & Landscape Contractor Business and Center for Technology, Research and Innovation at Toro Greg Janey. "We're excited to show our mowbnb guests how easy and seamless our tools are so that they can spend their mowbnb vacation on what's most important: making unforgettable memories with their loved ones."
Bookings for the mowbnb extended weekend stays will open tomorrow, July 27 at 1 pm, and they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The stays will take place between August 4 and September 6. To try your luck and book a stay, visit the mowbnb website.