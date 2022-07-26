Get a Free Stay in This Hamptons House Just for Taking Care of the Yard

Vacationing in a private Hamptons house is a luxury that a few New Yorkers get to experience, but it might just have gotten easier to get in on the fun.

All you need to do is have a green thumb, and you're in. The lawn care brand Toro just launched mowbnb, a limited-time property booking platform that allows you to spend an entire weekend in a luxurious Hamptons house. There is only one condition. While you're there, you tend to the lawn using the equipment provided by Toro.

The weekend comes at no cost for the amateur gardeners (previous experience is not needed), and the few properties listed on the platform feature a slew of amenities to help you properly relax. Pools, Jacuzzis, outdoor kitchens, and gorgeous lawns are all part of the package, and guests can access them all. In addition to some Hamptons properties, mowbnb will list houses in Austin, Miami, San Francisco, and Charlotte.