Trader Joe's Suddenly Closes Its Popular Wine Store in NYC's Union Square

New York University students and Union Square residents will have to find a new wine store. On August 11, Trader Joe's unexpectedly closed its wine shop at 138 E 14th Street, leaving wine-loving customers baffled. The store was the only Trader Joe's wine shop in the city.

The announcement came via a simple sheet of paper posted on the door, with photos eventually making their way onto Reddit. According to the note, the store is looking for "another location that will allow us to optimize the potential of our one and only license to sell wine in the state of New York." Trader Joe's website confirms that the wine shop is now officially closed.

The wine shop served customers for over 15 years, and customers were particularly fond of its good bottles for lower-than-average prices. A regular shopper even told Patch that they travel all the way from the Upper West Side to shop Trader Joe's wine selection, but now they'll have to look elsewhere.

According to the announcement, the store's employees will have the opportunity to discuss transfer to another Trader Joe's in NYC, and they will be paid for their scheduled shifts through August 28.