This New Flight Route from NYC to Newport Just Made Your Summer Vacation Easier

This summer, traveling to marvel at a Gilded Age mansion while gorging on fresh calamari will be easier than a Hamptons weekend getaway. Tradewind Aviation, the airline known for its service to buzzy destinations like Nantucket, Stowe, and even Anguilla in the Caribbeans, is relaunching its shared charter service connecting New York City and Newport, Rhode Island.

Just in time for summer, Tradewind is coming to the rescue of traffic haters, offering a competitive alternative that involves just under 40 minutes of air travel to reach the "Sailing Capital of the World." Boasting the only scheduled flights traveling directly into Newport State Airport, Tradewind planes will take off seven days a week from Westchester County Airport beginning on Memorial Day (May 27) and running through Labor Day (September 5). Rates start at $131 plus tax each way.

"We're excited to be back in the swing of our annual summer flights to Newport and to be offering a convenient and efficient transportation alternative from New York and Connecticut to one of the most iconic and beautiful towns in New England," Tradewind Aviation's Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer David Zipkin said in a statement.

New Yorkers will be able to enjoy the comfort of a seamless commute. With valet service available and streamlined security, passengers will be allowed to arrive at the Westchester County Airport terminal just 30 minutes prior to departure. Once aboard, guests will be able to relax during the half-hour flight and enjoy complimentary refreshments and snacks on their way to and from the Rhode Island seaside town.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, you can visit the Tradewind Aviation website.