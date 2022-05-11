Tribeca Festival Just Announced Its Free Movie Screening Lineup for This Summer
The free festival will take place from June 8 through June 19.
With summer around the corner, New York City's under-the-stars and drive-in theaters are awakening from their winter slumber.
Last week, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum announced its lineup of free summer movie screenings that will liven up Hell's Kitchen. Those looking for a similar series of events in Lower Manhattan are in luck. The Tribeca Festival is back for the season, and it will host screenings at Pier 57 and Brookfield Place.
The events will be free of charge, and you don't need to be an NYC resident to attend. The festival—which was initially founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001—will celebrate its 21st year this summer, and will run from June 8 through June 19.
Including world premieres, the programming will feature multiple genres catering to all audiences. Movies will explore a variety of themes, including Juneteenth, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ issues as well as music, the environment, and family-friendly stories.
While specific dates and times are yet to be announced, the lineup for this year's Tribeca Festival is already available. Highlights include the world premieres of Hargrove—a tribute to iconic jazz musician Roy Hargrove featuring Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Questlove, Wynton Marsalis, Sonny Rollins, and Yasiin Bey—and Fate of Sport, an intriguing lacrosse documentary.
All-time favorites and critically-acclaimed movies will also be part of the festival. Free screenings of The Addams Family, Dirty Dancing, The Hunger Games, Shrek, Ratatouille, Grease, Moonlight, The Birdcage, and more will all be shown this year.
For more information and to stay up to date with announcements, you can visit the Tribeca Festival website or follow @Tribeca on Instagram.
Check out the full festival lineup below divided by movie themes and categories:
World Premieres
- Fate of a Sport
- Hargrove
- Out of Order
Juneteenth
- The Great Debaters
A Tribute to Sidney Poitier
- A Raisin in the Sun
- Buck and the Preacher
- In the Heat of the Night
- Stir Crazy
Family-Friendly
- The Addams Family
- The Hunger Games
- The Lego Movie
- Lilo & Stitch
- Ratatouille
- Shrek
Sing-Along
- Dirty Dancing
- Grease
- Little Shop of Horrors
- Purple Rain
- Singin' in the Rain
Special Events
- Before Night Falls
- Giant
LGBTQ+
- The Birdcage
- But I'm a Cheerleader
- Moonlight
- Set It Off
Environmental
- Erin Brockovich
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home