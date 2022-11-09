What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend

New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm should be hitting southern and central Florida as a Category 1 hurricane late today, but its strength should weaken right after. On Friday, the remnants storm will arrive in New Jersey around 8 pm, and winds could potentially reach 30 to 40 miles per hour, meteorologist Garett Argianas told Gothamist.

Moderate-to-heavy rain is in order, too, and the New York area will likely suffer the consequences. According to Argianas, rainfall could be anywhere between an inch-and-a-half to 3 inches in and around the Big Apple, and while by the time the storm gets to NYC it won't be a tropical cyclone anymore, its consequences could still lead to some problems, including both coastal and inland flooding.

Hurricane season is still in effect, and living in a heavily-urbanized area like NYC can be scary when facing weather-related alarms. Luckily, Thrillist put together a guide to help you navigate hurricane season, which you can check it out here.