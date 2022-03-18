Roller Skate Next to Airplanes at the New JFK Airport Roller Rink

If you haven't noticed yet, New York City is going through a roller skating frenzy.

With Rockefeller Center replacing its famous ice rink with a roller rink just in time for spring and roller disco parties blowing up in Brooklyn, roller skating has quickly become a city pastime. Now, the hobby is expanding even further east, with the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport opening a roller rink directly on the tarmac.

From April 15 through November of this year, the Roll-A-Rama at the Runway Rink is welcoming guests every Friday from 4–8 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 12–8 pm (weather permitting). And if weekends don’t work, the rink is also available for event booking during the week.