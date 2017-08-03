U2 Did a Surprise Performance on an NYC Subway Platform

U2, or that really cool band who won over the world's heart by invading everyone's iPhones, surprised and delighted several New Yorkers on Monday with a pop-up concert exactly where we are at our most vulnerable, a busy subway platform at Grand Central Terminal.
The performance appears to have been set up by Jimmy Fallon as a lead-up to U2's rescheduled special appearance on The Tonight Show this Friday, according to a report by Stereogum. As seen in the below witness photos and videos, Bono and friends looked just like your typical subway platform buskers, especially with a chain cordoning them off from the masses.
Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is still trying to figure out how to remove that album from his iPhone. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.