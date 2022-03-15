Support Ukrainian Artists at a 3-Day NYC Music Festival This Weekend
All proceeds from the Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival will go towards humanitarian efforts.
Kaufman Music Center, located on New York City's Upper West Side, is hosting a three-day festival this weekend with all proceeds and collected donations going to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival will center around the theme of landscape, and will feature Ukrainian artists exploring their roots and traditions through music. From mythology and nature to modern urban life, the festival will offer a deep insight of the country’s culture and the role that music plays in it.
"Ukrainian contemporary music turned out to be more progressive and excitingly experimental than a lot of what one can find in New York City," said Leah Batstone, founder and artistic director of UCMF. "The goal of the festival is to introduce the achievements of Ukrainian music to the world and make Ukraine a part of a global cultural landscape, where it belongs."
Started in 2020, the festival marks its third edition this year with three nights of concert programs and academic discussions from Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19. Ukrainian composers and scholars will engage in conversations about culture, art, and contemporary events. Tickets for the event start at $15.
With the latest tragic events affecting Ukraine, New York City has come together with initiatives and events to support those in need. In addition to the Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival, you can find a list of other events across the city to help Ukraine on Thrillist.
Check out details of the event below: