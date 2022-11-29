This Futuristic Parking Spot in NYC Costs $300,000

For $300,000 (and an additional $150 a month in maintenance fees), you can have a robot park your car in NYC.

This futuristic underground parking lot, which is built under one of the city's most luxurious buildings at 21 E 22nd Street, features 24 parking spots, and they all go for the same price of $300,000 apiece.

The only thing the driver has to do is follow a screen's directions and bring the car onto the pallet. After that, you're pretty much all set. The robot parker will bring the car underground, rotate it 180 degrees so that you don't have to reverse-exit when you leave, and bring it to its spot.

Take a look at the CNBC video of the intelligent parking system below: