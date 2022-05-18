This Airline Is Offering Free Spritz Cocktails on Its Italy-Bound Flights

Traveling to Italy from NYC is about to get way more fun—and a little boozier.

In a very Italian aperitivo-fashion, United Airlines is offering complementary spritz cocktails on select flights to Italy throughout the summer.

From May 26 through August 26, United flights departing from Newark Liberty International Airport and landing in Rome at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport, will offer Spritz Society sparkling spritzes.

The refreshing drinks will come in 8.4 oz cans, and will make for a perfect start of an Italian vacation, offering passengers a taste of the country. The origins of the spritz, in fact, date back the 1800s in the Veneto region, and it's arguably the most popular aperitivo drink amongst Italians.

"Spritz cocktails have become synonymous with summer and offer a taste of Europe. Given the drink's origin, we thought what better place to serve them than on board our flights to Italy," Luc Bondar, United Vice President of Marketing & Loyalty and President of MileagePlus, said in an official statement. "Our customers are going to love everything about these festive cocktails, especially the taste—one of the reasons we chose Spritz Society is their focus on quality natural ingredients."

United's special spritz frenzy isn't limited to the onboard experience. Guests will also be able to purchase Spritz Society cocktails for only $2 at the Newark United Club—which just underwent a major renovation. At the Club, spritzes will be available in both blood orange and grapefruit flavor. Aboard the aircraft, grapefruit flavor will be offered.

Those traveling to Northern Italy will be able to enjoy free spritzes as well, but they'll have to leave from the Midwest to score the deal. The initiative launched on May 6 on flights from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Milan Malpensa Airport, and it will be valid until August 6 following the same rules and details as the Newark-departing flights. Passengers visiting the Chicago O'Hare United Club will also be able to purchase select Spritz Society cocktails for $2.

To book your next Italy trip and get a free spritz as a treat, you can visit the United Airlines website.