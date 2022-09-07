United Airlines Is Threatening to End All Service from JFK Airport

United Airlines aficionados might soon have to say their goodbyes to NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport. In an ultimatum to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the airline threatened to end its service at the New York hub for good.

In a statement, United said it could cut service from JFK starting in October if the FAA doesn't satisfy the carrier's request for additional flight slots. According to an email sent out to United's employees, the company said it could end all service to the airport if more slots aren't awarded.

"If we are not able to get additional allocations for multiple seasons, we will need to suspend service at JFK," reads United's email. "Effective at the end of October."

Tensions between United and the FAA are tied to airspace and runway capacity as well as competition between airlines. According to the airline, United Chief Executive Scott Kirby already solicited the FAA last week requesting additional slots to serve increasing demand, but has yet to receive a final answer. The airline says addition slots at JFK are also required to better compete with United's main rivals, including JetBlue and American Airlines.

This is not the first time the airline requested to expand operations. United said that since 2021—the year the carrier resumed service at JFK after a six-year hiatus—it has made multiple requests to the FAA, Bloomberg reports.

The FAA is taking a careful approach to evaluating the request. "[The FAA] must consider airspace capacity and runway capacity to assess how changes would affect flights at nearby airports," the organization said in an official statement. "Any additional slots at JFK would follow the FAA's well-established process of awarding them fairly and to increase competition."

United has had a difficult summer concerning airspace and cancellations. In July, the airline announced that it would be cutting 50 domestic flights from Newark Liberty Airport, its main hub in the New York area, and additional cancellations would occur on a rolling basis. "Due to ongoing congestion challenges at Newark, we are proactively removing 50 departures from our EWR schedule, after receiving a waiver from the FAA allowing us to do so," a representative told Thrillist in July.