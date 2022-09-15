United Airlines Is Launching a Nonstop Flight from Newark to Dubai This Spring

If you are a United Airlines aficionado and don't mind the almost 14-hour flight, traveling to Dubai from the NYC area has just gotten easier.

In a partnership with Emirates, United just announced a new daily nonstop flight connecting Newark Liberty International Airport and the United Arab Emirates' luxurious gem, Dubai. The 6,852-mile flight will debut on March 25, 2023, and it will depart the New Jersey airport at 10:15 pm, landing on the other side of the world at 7:40 pm (+1 day). The return flight, instead, will take off from Dubai at 2:15 am, and it will get to Newark the same day at 9:05 am.

Equipped with 276 seats, the Boeing 777-200ER includes a wide range of seating options for different price points. Guests will have the option to choose between 50 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats, 46 extra legroom economy seats, and 156 regular economy seats.

For more information and to purchase your tickets once they become available, you can visit United's website.