These United Airlines Deals from Newark Will Save You Big on International Travel

For anyone living in the New York or New Jersey area, now might be the best time to plan your next getaway trip. For flights starting in October, United Airlines is offering some heavily discounted deals for both its domestic and international flights departing from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Those looking for a quick weekend vacay on the beach can opt to fly out of EWR to Orlando International Airport (MCO) and back for only $118. There are still plenty of booking dates available for flights from October through November, and most discounted flights are for mid-week routes, between Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Internationally, United is offering several other discounted flights from EWR. Roundtrip flights to Lisbon, Portugal are currently listed for $390 for flights departing at the end of November, while roundtrips from EWR to Bogota, Colombia start at $475 for the beginning of November. Those looking for a Caribbean getaway, instead, can snag a round trip ticket to San Juan, Puerto Rico from $183 in October, or head over to St. Thomas or Aruba in December for $249 and $330 respectively roundtrip. Mexico and Canada are also available on the discounted flights list, with rates starting at $298 in October for Cancun and $274 for Toronto the same month.

While there are some restrictions, the deals are still a steal. Unless noted otherwise and for most cases, the discounted fare is valid for United's Basic Economy seats. This means that checked bags and carry-ons come at an extra cost. If you are a United MileagePlus Premier member, have Star Alliance Gold status, or book your trip with a MileagePlus credit card, you might be eligible for a free carry-on bag or a free checked bag even when flying basic economy.

To take a look at all the other deals and discounted destinations offered, you can visit United Airlines' Weekly Deals page.