An Indoor Skate Park Is the Hottest New Amenity at This NYC Building

New York City's Tompkins Square Park is the city's skateboarding mecca, but imagine being able to hit the half-pipe without leaving home. For residents of the new Upper West Side rental and condo complex Waterline Square, it's no dream.

The complex recently opened what it's billing as the first skatepark inside an NYC residential building as part of its 100,000 square foot amenity space called The Waterline Club. The skatepark includes a 42-foot-long, 4-foot-high half-pipe and 10-foot-high mini ramp with a custom mural by New York artist Valentino Mikalef as the backdrop.

"Through a surrealistic lens, we expose some of the city's cherished landscapes and icons that are truly New York," Mikalef said about his mural in a press statement. "Skaters now have the opportunity to ride with an authentic street art piece serving as an engaging backdrop."