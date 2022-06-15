UPS Just Unveiled Its Adorable Miniature eTrucks for Package Delivery

Some New Yorkers will soon get their packages delivered with a greener and cuter-looking vehicle.

On June 14, UPS unveiled its latest effort to reduce the company's carbon footprint and promote more sustainable choices. UPS's eQuads are the company's newest delivery vehicles, and they're a little different than its typical trucks. Instead, the eQuads are battery-powered, four-wheel cycles rolling out in some of the world's busiest cities to help ease traffic.

Compared to the UPS trucks people are used to, the new eQuads are much smaller in size, and almost comically cute. The colors (brown with a gold logo) are the same as their larger, gas-powered version, and they feature a large vertical windshield on the front.

For now, the electric vehicle fleet in NYC is on a trial run, and results will determine whether they'll be a permanent addition to the city's delivery systems.

"New York is a complicated city, when we look at the density," Nicole Pilet, the industrial engineering director for UPS, told the Associated Press. "So if we can have success here in the city, then we can see how we implement in other cities throughout the US."

The UPS isn't the first company to get into the sustainable delivery game. In addition to the growing number of companies offering sustainable package delivery (like Amazon, who also delivers packages via regular bikes), some grocery delivery apps are also taking the greener route. Gorillas, for example, delivers groceries in less than ten minutes via e-bike riders, which helps reduce its carbon footprint compared to regular cars.