This Gorgeous Upstate New York Ice Castle Is a Perfect Winter Road Trip Destination

If you're looking for a real winter wonderland, a new attraction in Upstate New York may be worth a visit.

Ice Castles just opened its newest location in Lake George, NY, bringing a massive sculpted ice palace to the Empire State. The new ice castle is ripe for exploration, featuring ice towers, slides, thrones, crawl spaces, and more. The walls are filled with color-changing LED lights, creating dazzling displays when the sun goes down.

The castle is shaped by hand, crafted from tens of thousands of icicles that add up to a combined weight of 25 million pounds. Tickets are available to purchase online. They run $20 on weekdays and $27 on weekends for adults and $15 on weekdays and $22 on weekends for children.