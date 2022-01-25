This Gorgeous Upstate New York Ice Castle Is a Perfect Winter Road Trip Destination
Over 25 million pounds of ice combine to form slides, towers, thrones, and more.
If you're looking for a real winter wonderland, a new attraction in Upstate New York may be worth a visit.
Ice Castles just opened its newest location in Lake George, NY, bringing a massive sculpted ice palace to the Empire State. The new ice castle is ripe for exploration, featuring ice towers, slides, thrones, crawl spaces, and more. The walls are filled with color-changing LED lights, creating dazzling displays when the sun goes down.
The castle is shaped by hand, crafted from tens of thousands of icicles that add up to a combined weight of 25 million pounds. Tickets are available to purchase online. They run $20 on weekdays and $27 on weekends for adults and $15 on weekdays and $22 on weekends for children.
Lake George is located in the Southern Adirondacks, less than a four-hour drive from the New York City area. The town's annual Winter Carnival runs every weekend in February, offering food, games, ATV races, fireworks, and more, and it's also located near hiking, dining, ski resorts, and even an indoor waterpark.
It's the sixth seasonal location for Ice Castles, which also operates its frosty palaces in New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Utah, and Colorado. If you're looking to live out your Frozen fantasy, this is just the place.