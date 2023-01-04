This Huge Indoor Amusement Park Just Opened in Brooklyn

Kids and adults alike will have yet another spot to have a ton of fun in the city.

Urban Air Adventure Park just opened its first ever location in NYC, and it is already welcoming guests.

Sprawling across 40,000 square feet, the park features a variety of attractions for every age group, including trampolines, bumper cars, a ropes course, a climbing hill, and even virtual reality experiences. Those looking for a more high-octane thrill can try the “Battle Beam” experience, where players can fight with foam bars over a plush pit.

NYC's Urban Air Adventure Park opened on December 31 at 4422 Second Ave in Brooklyn. This is only the most recent location of the amusement chain, which flaunts more than 175 parks across the country.

If you want to visit the amusement park, tickets start at $43.99 for deluxe ticket holders and goes up to $53.99 for platinum tickets. There is also a 50% off Parent Pass for accompanying parents to purchase.