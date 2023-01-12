This Massive New Food Hall Just Opened in NYC's Union Square

Foodies of NYC, this one's for you. A new food-centric destination just took over Union Square, and it's got something for every palate.

NYC's beloved market maker Urbanspace recently unveiled its newest food hall in the city, dubbed Urbanspace Union Square. Sprawling across 10,000 feet, the massive space is nested on the ground floor of Zero Irving, a new tech-focused mixed-use building, and it is located just steps away from Union Square Park.

Visitors will be surrounded by a long list of vendors and food options upon entering. Featuring 13 food entrepreneurs, including renowned restaurants and newer, up-and-coming vendors, Urbanspace Union Square is set to welcome guests with a selection of delicious cuisines.

You can head over to Bao by Kaya for a tasty bowl of noodles and for baos, while Bobwhite Counter will be ready to serve you delicious fried chicken and sandwiches. For fresh smoothies and juices, Playa Bowls is your go-to, and Wafels & Dinges will transport you right over to Europe with its Belgian waffles. For proper Italian focaccia sandwiches, you can walk up to Casa Toscana's stand, while sushi boxes will be provided by GoFish. At the end of your meal, you can wash everything down with a drink at Top Hops, which offers both cocktails and craft beers.

To match Zero Irving's endeavor in public benefit commitments to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, Urbanspace reserved 25% of the vendor spots for start-up companies and first-time entrepreneurs. This allowed a selection of amazing vendors to get a spot in the food hall, including Summer Salt and its Baja tacos and burritos, Twenty One Grains' gluten-free grain bowls, Kid Brother Pizza, Pita Yeero, which offers Greek gyros and salads, Plant Junkie (plant-based comfort food), and Goat Cafe.



"If there's one thing Union Square is known for, it's great food options, and with more than a dozen exciting new purveyors under one roof—including six first-time operators and start ups—this is sure to be the hottest new destination for local workers, residents, and visitors to grab a bite," Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director of Union Square Partnership, said in a statement. "Urbanspace Union Square joins a long list of over 100 ground-floor businesses that have decided to open in Union Square-14th Street in the last two years, furthering the district's role as an ever-burgeoning hub for creativity, tech, culture, jobs and more, while also serving as a terrific indicator that the area continues to rebound, with even more exponential growth on the horizon."

Urbanspace Union Square is located at 24 E 14th Street, and it is open Sunday through Wednesday from 7 am–10 pm and Thursday through Saturday from 7 am–midnight.