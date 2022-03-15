Bryant Park's Famous Winter Village Is Expanding Into the Spring

The Christmas season might be over, but the famous Winter Village in Bryant Park is here to stay in a revised, spring-friendly form.

Urbanspace is launching Makers Market, a pop-up that will see 85 vendors from the Tri-State area fill the park with locally-sourced and handmade items. Every weekend starting Friday, May 6, visitors will be allowed to stroll and shop through the park from 11 am to 7 pm. The market will run through Sunday, May 22.

This year marks the second edition of the Makers Market after a three-year hiatus. In 2019, the market hosted local vendors from several different industries. This included food and drink—like sandwich shop Casa Toscana and Hell's Kitchen Hot Sauce—as well as retail and fashion outfits like like Yumi Jewelry and Donna C.

While some of shoppers' favorites will be back this year, Urbanspace is still welcoming vendors applications. If you meet the pop-up's requirements and are interested in participating with your business, you can submit your application here before March 26.