Watch This Van Get Swallowed by a Giant Sinkhole in the Bronx

Strong storms hit New York City on Monday, and one unlucky Bronx resident watched his van tumble into a mid-street sinkhole.

As CBS2 New York reported, a sinkhole opened up in the Morris Park section of the Bronx. After first claiming the middle of the street, the sinkhole began to expand and eventually swallowed resident Tony Papadodoulos' van. Nobody was injured during the incident, but residents say it's the second sinkhole to open in the area in the past year.

Officials have yet to name the cause of the sinkhole, but heavy rains were seen throughout the city. Videos proliferated on social media of subway stations turning into rivers and flooding on local roads and highways. After receiving a soaking, the city faces a prolonged heat wave this week, with highs in the mid-90s.

Watch the full video below: