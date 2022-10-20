A Massive Mortadella Brought Over 600 Pounds of Fine Italian Meat to NYC

Last weekend, the New York City Wine & Food Festival had a huge guest lined up, and we literally mean huge.

The biggest mortadella that the US has ever seen was brought to the festival by Veroni, an Italian cured meats producer. Weighing a whopping 661 pounds, the giant mortadella measured 6.4 feet in length and 18 inches in width.

Lucky festival goers even got the chance to sample the imported meat. Shipped over directly from Veroni's facilities in Correggio (located in Italy's Emila-Romagna region), the massive mortadella was sliced in cubes by a specialist coming straight from Italy.

While this particular mortadella is surely impressive in size, it isn't the biggest one Veroni produced so far. In 1996, the company won the Guinness World Record for the biggest mortadella in the world, Fox News Digital reports. Weighing 5,732 pounds and boasting a diameter of 78 inches, the record-breaking mortadella was almost 9 times heavier than this year's.

To this day, no other mortadella has been able to top that record.