Here's Everything to Know About This Year's Veterans Day Parade in NYC

This Friday, New Yorkers can get ready to celebrate veterans across the city.

The 2023 Veterans Day Parade is officially coming back to the Big Apple on Friday, November 11, and it will march up Fifth Avenue from 12:30 pm until 3:30 pm. Featuring more than 280 marching units, over 20,000 marchers, and 25 incredible floats, the parade is the largest event honoring military service in the US.

Vincent W. Patton, who from 1998 to 2002 served as the Eighth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, will be the Grand Marshall this year's parade, which will include and showcase military service members, student veterans, marching bands, and service organizations, among others.

Among the many highlights, attendees will be able to catch sight of a 50-foot-long American flag. Additionally, Honor Flight, a non-profit organization that helps WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans fly out to visit war memorials, will bring a float with older veterans to the parade's ground.

This year marks the 103rd anniversary of the annual parade, which originally started in 1919.

"We are excited to once again offer New Yorkers the opportunity to salute those who have served and defended our nation," United War Veterans Council (UWVC) President and Executive Director Mark Otto said in a statement. "These brave men and women made great sacrifices to defend our country during critical moments in our nation's history."

Starting at 26th Street, the parade will take place rain or shine, and attendees looking to catch a glimpse of the floats and marching units can line up Fifth Avenue to do so. Participants will march up the avenue until 45th Street, and in case you can't see it in person, the event will also be live streamed (aired live on WABC and on AFN and streamed online at this link on the day of the parade) and broadcast.

For more information, you can visit the parade's website.