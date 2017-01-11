Video Glimpses Inside That Stunning, Graffiti-Covered Building on Bowery

After purchasing it for $102,000 over 40 years ago, renowned photographer Jay Maisel recently sold his massive, graffiti-covered 72-room classic colossus at 190 Bowery for a staggering $55 million, The New York Daily News reported. The building, which from the street appears to be abandoned with boarded up windows and graffiti sprawling across the outside of the lower level, was purchased by real estate investor Aby Rosen. Rosen told The Times the interior of the building is in "terrible shape" and that Maisel and his family occupied a small part of it, but now, we can get a peek at the building's ornate interior, photography workspaces, and its incredible rooftop view of NYC. Check out the video from Digital Destinations:
190 Bowery from Digital Destinations on Vimeo.
