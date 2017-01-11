Watch This NYPD Cop Boogie with A Gay Pride Parade Marcher

An NYPD officer added a whole new meaning to "New York's finest" at Sunday's marriage-equality-supercharged pride parade -- arresting marchers and parade-goers not with his handcuffs, but with his dance moves. As one does at pride parades, the officer took off his hat and got down with a marcher from the LGBT softball league to Michael Jackson's "Don't Stop Till You Get Enough." Unfortunately, the dance break had to end, though the officer got a well-earned sticker and a kiss on the cheek out of it. Everybody wins.

Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.