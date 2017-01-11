News

Watch This Clown Wreck The 'Seinfeld' Set With His Failed Kramer Entrance

In case you haven't heard, every episode of Seinfeld is now available to stream on Hulu. To celebrate its $160 million acquisition of the sitcom's digital license, the platform recreated the iconic set of Jerry's apartment (but this time, it's in Milk Studios in Chelsea, not on the Upper West Side.) That's a slick PR move, and it's been getting plenty of buzz. Here's a video of some jabroni pulling a not-slick move on day one of the set being open, which is bound to get even more action.

Marketing stunt or genuine gaff, let this embarrassing video serve as a reminder: there can only be one Kramer.


Dave Infante is a senior writer for Thrillist. These pretzels are making him thirsty. Follow @dinfontay on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

