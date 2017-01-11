Watch as New Yorkers Hilariously Fail at Catching the Subway

Whether you'll admit it or not, you've totally been that person flailing at full speed down a crowded subway platform towards the closing doors of train, only to arrive just in time for them to slam shut right in your face. The immense heartbreak is just part of being a New Yorker, and thanks to a new video from Gothamist, you can laugh/cry/empathize as you watch it happen to other people. But mostly laugh.

The 3-minute video shows New Yorker after New Yorker (and probably a few tourists) lunging for the closing doors, attempting to block them with their hands or feet (please don't do this, folks), and in some cases, accepting defeat mid-run and quickly pretending they weren't just sprinting like a maniac a second ago. Yeah, we've all been there, so maybe don't laugh too hard?