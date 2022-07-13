This 13-Day Cruise from NYC to Toronto Shows You the Best of Quebec & Atlantic Canada

If you're looking to take the scenic route from Toronto to New York City, this cruise route may be just the ticket.

Viking Cruise Canada is now booking for the May and August 2023 editions of its Canadian Discovery cruise, as BlogTo notes. The 13-day luxury journey departs from New York City on May 15 or August 17 for a 13-day trip through Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia en route to Toronto.

Stops on the journey include Quebec City, La Mauricie National Park, Cap-aux-Meules, Saguenay Fjord, Prince Edward Island, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. You can go hiking, experience fjords, explore multiple Canadian cities and towns, enjoy culinary experiences, and more, all with a departure right from Manhattan.

Prices for the cruise aren't cheap, beginning at around $11,000 per passenger. Voyages are also offered in the opposite direction, beginning in Toronto, on May 3 and August 5. On your way back, you could even hop on Amtrak's newly restored Maple Leaf service.

You can learn more about the itinerary and ticket prices on Viking Cruise Canada's website, and check out the full route below: