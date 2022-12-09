Look Inside This Century-Old Castle Villa for Sale Just Outside NYC

If you've ever dreamed of living in a castle but aren't quite ready to leave the NYC area, this one is for you.

The historic Villa Keen is officially on the market in Irvington, New York, a town in Westchester County north of NYC. Sitting on 2.4 acres and dating back to 1929, the property boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There's also a pool and pool house, an oak-paneled library, and stained glass windows throughout the home.

The 3,500-square-foot home has seen several famous residents over the years, including Academy Award-winning actor Shirley Jones, producer Robert Wright, and Associated Press President Lloyd Stratton. If you're looking to make a purchase, don't forget to check the price. The property is currently listed for $1.64 million.

Check out photos of the property below: