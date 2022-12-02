'Sad & Depressed' NJ Cat Just Found His Forever Home Thanks to a Viral Tweet

Fishtopher's sad expression moved hundreds of hearts, and thanks to social media, he now has a forever home.

The New Jersey cat, who was rescued around a month ago, recently went viral on Twitter thanks to the particularly sad-looking expression on his face. A Twitter user shared a photo of the cat directly from PetFinder, where Fishtopher was listed for adoption, and the post soon racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

The adoption listing also played along with the feline's funny features. According to the listing's description, Fishtopher was "very sad and depressed" to be in a shelter. It only took a viral Tweet for the cat to be officially adopted. Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, the Blackwood shelter that hosted him, told NJ.com that it received hundreds of applications to adopt Fishtopher, who eventually ended up finding a new home in Baltimore. According to the shelter, his new parents came all the way from the city to adopt him, and they created a new Instagram profile to share more pictures of the viral cat.

According to NJ.com, the shelter is witnessing an increase in adoptions since the Fishtopher story. If you're looking to adopt a cat from the shelter, you can visit their website for more information.