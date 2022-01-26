Pizza Squirrel Is Here to Reignite the New York/New Jersey Pizza Rivalry

Jersey City resident Sophia Bull recently shared a video of a squirrel chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza in a tree outside her apartment. He's surprisingly dextrous, holding the pizza just like a person, and provides a scene that's bound to remind many of New York City's most famous rodent: Pizza Rat .

Since time immortal (but especially since The New York Times named Jersey City's Razza as the best pizza in New York), New Yorkers and New Jerseyans have waged a war over pizza superiority. Now, a folk hero has emerged to reignite the age-old debate: Pizza Squirrel.

He's not the first New Jersey squirrel to get caught chowing down on pizza, either. Back in 2020, a Hoboken squirrel was spotted dragging a slice up a telephone pole. A few months later, a squirrel was caught on camera lifting from a Montclair family's porch delivery. Although we're pretty sure these are all different squirrels, their collective action is helping to make the Pizza Squirrel a symbol of New Jersey culinary intrigue.

Pizza Squirrel is perhaps a fitting mascot for the largely suburban state, offering a slightly more genteel rival to New York's hard-scrabble Pizza Rat. His frequent appearances across the Hudson feel most likely to spark a new debate about the two states' respective pizza reputations.

Although pizza is considered a New York staple, the large Italian-American culinary influence across the region means that New Jersey has plenty of hot spots. The New York Times ranking stung New York City the most, but Food & Wine also gave New Jersey the pizza crown last year and caused a stir by ranking New York third behind fellow Tri-State contender Connecticut. The New Jersey government Twitter account has made the state's high-quality pizza a central part of its brand, going so far as to call NJ the "Pizza Capital of the Universe."

It's safe to say New Jerseyans now have their own pizza rodent mascot to rally around, but will it be enough to dethrone New York's reputation as the country's pizza king? At least they both have a natural enemy in Philadelphia's Pizza Groundhog.