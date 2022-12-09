This Viral TikTok Shows a Massive $33 Million Penthouse for Sale in NYC

Money can't buy happiness, but at the very least, it can buy a gorgeous penthouse where you can be sad in while surrounded by luxury.

A TikTok that recently went viral and racked up more than 3 million likes shows a beautiful triplex penthouse for sale in NYC's Upper East Side. With incredible views all around, the dreamy home flaunts 5,508 square feet of space. This includes a 2,1000 square foot private rooftop on the third floor, which also comes with a fireplace.

Featuring ceilings that range from a little over 13 feet to 28 feet high, the penthouse comes with five bedrooms and six baths. A gorgeous staircase winds its way through all three floors, but if you're having a lazy day, you can alway take the private elevator within the house.

The building that houses the gargantuan piece of NYC real estate also comes with eight floors of amenities, including a soccer pitch, a basketball court, and a gym.

Watch the video below: