This TikToker Is Trying to Find Out How Long He Can Survive on $100 in NYC
Comedian Frankie Hoy has made $100 last a surprising amount of time.
In a city where every breath you take it feels like you're spending money, having $100 to live on for the foreseeable future can be a scary thought for most New Yorkers.
That's where comedian Frankie Hoy comes in. In a financial experiment that brought him to TikTok's viral fame, he decided to record a series of videos to see how long $100 would last him in the Big Apple.
In each video, Hoy shows his purchases, including coffee, groceries, and basic necessities, and lists the price of each item. At the end of each TikTok, he lets his audience know what his remaining balance is. So far, and surprisingly, $100 has lasted him 27 days (the last video was posted a few hours ago), and he still has $5.96 to use. That being said, he's benefited from things like free meals at work and currently pays no rent by living in a van.
The experiment has brought Hoy thousands (at times, millions) of views, and he is excited about the positive response so far. He told NBC News that he has become more financially savvy in the process and is happy to have grown an audience on TikTok.
Check out his experiment on his TikTok profile right here.