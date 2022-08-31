Viral Photo Shows Tons of NYC Flight Passengers Watching Serena Williams' Match

On Monday night, Serena Williams won her first match in the US Open, and fans were so eager to watch her play that they even tuned in from the skies.

A tweet that soon went viral shows what looks like every passenger of an NYC-bound flight closely following Williams' match. The flight was directed to LaGuardia Airport in Queens, and with the US Open taking over Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the same borough, tennis enthusiasts have been flocking to the area to attend matches and tennis-related events.

In a recent Vogue essay, Williams said she's "evolving away from tennis," sparking conversations about what (and when) her last tournament would be. After her victory on Monday, Williams was asked if she would officially retire after this year's US Open, but she replied only with a smile, NBC New York reports. "I'm going to stay vague, because you never know," Williams added.

Tonight, Williams will face Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at 7 pm. For a complete schedule of the US Open matches, you can visit the tournament's website.

Take a look at the viral photo here below: