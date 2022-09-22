This Incredibly Tiny NYC Apartment Is Only 80 Square Feet & $650 Per Month

If you think you've seen it all when it comes to NYC housing, trust me—you haven't. A YouTube video recently went viral showing an apartment tour of what could quite possibly be NYC's smallest apartment.

On September 13, YouTuber Caleb Simpson posted a video tour of Alaina Randazzo's apartment in Midtown. At $650 a month, the apartment is only 80 square feet. As some comments below the video noted, it could "literally [be] a walk-in closet."

There is enough space for a tiny couch, though. It even turns into a pull-out bed, but that's not where Randazzo sleeps. Her bed is lofted, and as she points out, there's so little space that you have to be careful to not hit your head on the ceiling. The kitchenette is minimal, and comes with a two-burner stove and a sink, but no oven. The fridge is also very tiny, and according to Randazzo, cooking can be difficult because of the lack of refrigeration space.

Forget about a private bathroom. Randazzo shares a bathroom down the hall with her neighbors, and says she doesn't feel uncomfortable doing so because they have all gotten to know one another.

For storage, cabinets located here and there do the trick. There is a very small closet where she keeps her jackets and winter coats, while the shoes are kept outside of the unit. Some clothes are even hanging from hooks, and they surely add a touch of creativity to the apartment.

At such a low price, Randazzo says there is a very high demand for units like these. She just got lucky when applying, even though she said she won't renew the lease for an extra year. For her, it was a one-year experience to see what real tiny living in the city looks like.

Take a look at the viral video here below: