This Guy in Brooklyn Trained a Rabbit to Fetch Him Beer

Talk about a beer with lots of hops.

According to a report by the Daily News, a Brooklyn man has apparently trained his girlfriend's rabbit to fetch him a beer, making it, without a doubt, the best rabbit that's ever lived.

Realizing his beer bottle is empty, the man turns to the bunny and asks, "Wallace, grab me a beer please." The video, posted Jan. 24, cuts to Wallace pushing a beer to the man on a custom cardboard Beer Cart — the result of a year's worth of training.

"In a million years, neither Wallace nor I would have guessed that our creative endeavors would take this route but after such a long journey we arrive at this significant moment," the man said in the video's description. But this isn't Wallace's only skill, as demonstrated by a number of other videos.