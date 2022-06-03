This Wild Video of a Brooklyn Subway Track Fire Might Explain Why Your Train Was Late

Brooklynites who were trying to get to the city Thursday morning might have experienced some major subway delays. This time, there is a track fire to blame.

Just in time for rush hour, the fire broke out around 8 am along the tracks of the JMZ lines near Brooklyn's Kosciuszko Street. According to MTA officials, the cause of the fire seems to be the malfunctioning of a 60-year-old power cable, which caused a flash fire.

Luckily, there were no injuries, and the trains were back in function (with some route adjustments) just two hours later, as the NYCT Subway Twitter account reported.

The Twitter account WhatIsNewYork reposted an authentic video of the fire, which showed a wild, yellow-red shower of sparks coming from the elevated tracks onto the street, followed by a huge plume of smoke. Onlookers appear shocked, with several whipping out their phones to record. “I think the Terminator just arrived in NY,” they quipped.

Watch the video here below: