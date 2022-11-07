When to See the Gorgeous Blood Moon Taking Over the NYC Skyline Tonight

New Yorkers who enjoy early mornings (or very late nights, depending on when you go to bed) will get a special celestial treat on Tuesday.

A gorgeous blood moon is set to take over the skies, and NYC residents will be able to marvel at the lunar eclipse with the naked eye on November 8. It will be the second time this year that a lunar eclipse blesses the night sky, and this time, it will paint the moon red, hence the "bloody" nickname.

A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth, and moon fall into alignment. The November 8 phenomenon will begin just past 3 am, but it won't be until 5:16 am that it will reach the status of a full lunar eclipse. New Yorkers looking to enjoy the beautiful show will have a three hour window to take advantage of it, and while binoculars aren't needed, they are encouraged for a better viewing experience.

During tomorrow's eclipse, Mars and the Pleiades star cluster will also be visible. While Mars will be reddish in color (and it will look like a bigger star than the others), the cluster will light up the sky with thousands of bright stars. Just like the blood moon, both will be visible with the naked eye.

If you can't make it to witness tomorrow's blood moon, next year will be your friend. New Yorkers will have to wait roughly one year for the next eclipse, which is set to happen on October 28, 2023.