Watch These Jersey Shore Boaters Spot a 12-Foot Great White Shark

Just weeks after scientists tracked a 1,000-pound great white shark swimming off the coast of New Jersey, boaters in the state had a much closer encounter with one while on a fishing trip.

The US Coast Guard Station in Cape May, New Jersey shared a video of the shark on its Facebook page, revealing that the shark was spotted less than one mile off Townsends Inlet in Sea Isle City. They estimated its length at 12 feet. Boater Jim Piazza, who took the video, noted on Facebook that his boat is 23 feet long for comparison.

Great white sharks are known to spend time around New York and New Jersey as part of their annual migration patterns between the waters off the coast of Atlantic Canada and those near the Southeastern United States. Experts say warming ocean temperatures could bring more sharks to the area.

Check out the video below: