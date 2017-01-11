Watch Jon Stewart Go Off on Media for "Historic Blizzard" Coverage Hype

On last night's Daily Show, Jon Stewart wasted no time digging into the media's over-the-top coverage of the "crippling" and "historic" blizzard that wasn't, triumphantly declaring, "As you can see, our great city stillllllll staaaaaaaaands!"

Stewart had some choice words for Mayor Bill de Blasio's statement that food delivery bicycles were included in Monday night's citywide travel ban. "Bullshit," he said. "Not an emergency vehicle? Sounds to me like somebody's never been stoned at midnight with no ready source of crab rangoon."

And Stewart pulled no punches as he rolled clips from The Weather Channel's intense and graphic-heavy coverage of the storm, wondering, "When did The Weather Channel get Michael Bay to direct its videos?" But Stewart saved his finest and most exasperated criticism for the New York media, who he said decided to "desperately cling to the original narrative like dingleberries on a sheep's ass" instead of shifting focus on where the storm actually hit in New England.