Watch Lightning Strike One World Trade Center

Thunderstorms rumbled through NYC Sunday night, bringing along the threat of flash flooding, but also an impressive thunder-and-lightning show. Unsurprisingly, the spire at One World Trade Center was struck a few times throughout the night, ending the opening weekend at the tower's observatory in the most badass of ways. Luckily, a bunch of New Yorkers photographed the split-second strikes, while the rest of us tucked in for Game of Thrones.

Among the photographers capturing the storm was Anthony Quintano, who got at least one of the strikes on video while broadcasting live from Liberty State Park via Periscope:

