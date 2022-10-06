This Viral Video Show a Man in Suit & Tie Jumping Across 23-Story NYC Rooftops

Spider Man might not exist, but apparently, Daredevil does—at least in NYC.

Emmy Award-winning film director Erik Ljung shared a video on his Instagram account showing a suited-up adult man casually jumping between a building's awnings. The scary part is that the building in question isn't your regular West Village four-story brownstone. Rather, it's a 23-floor high building smack dab in the middle of FiDi.

Before starting his acrobatic quest, the mystery man paces a few steps while on a phone call, He hangs up, puts his phone in his pants pocket, and leaps. "It's so windy out there, too" chimes in a voice behind the camera. Finally, Daredevil lands on his last jump, proceeds to open up a window, and vanishes into the building.

Nobody knows who the mystery man is or why he took such a risk. In the video, people can be heard suggesting that maybe he's a security guard, or maybe he's just doing parkour. "He was obv trying to get better reception," reads one of the comments.

Check out the viral video below: