Take a Tour of This $45 Million NYC Penthouse on Billionaire's Row

The full-floor condo offers sweeping views of Central Park.

By Chris Mench

Published on 8/3/2022 at 1:21 PM

Courtesy of Serhant

New York City is no stranger to luxury properties, but few are as exclusive as the needle-thin towers of Billionaire's Row on the southern edge of Central Park. 

One such building is One57, a supertall condo tower at 157 W 57th Street. One of the building's penthouses recently came on the market for a whopping $45 million, and the listing agents at Serhant gave the public an exclusive look inside the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, full-floor property. 

Spanning over 6,000 square feet, the unit is centered around a 57-foot great room with expansive views of Central Park and custom trey ceilings. Its kitchen features custom built-ins, black stone countertops, and Miele appliances. The luxurious primary suite includes two bathrooms, a massive walk-in closet, a sitting area, and park views. 

The building is no slouch either, with amenities like a doorman, a fitness center, screening and entertainment rooms, a library, a pet spa, dry cleaning, and more. These won't come cheap; standard charges in the building are over $10,000 per month, while the yearly tax bill comes to more than $180,000. If you're willing to lay down $45 million for the unit, however, these fees are likely no surprise. 

Check out the full tour below:

Chris Mench is an editor focusing on NYC News at Thrillist. You can follow him on Twitter for more of his work.