Here's Why Subway Construction Snarled Your Long Weekend Travel

If you feel like the MTA is always planning construction over long holiday weekends, you're right that it's no coincidence..

As for most things in life, there is a reason. Last May, the MTA released a quick explainer video on its YouTube channel explaining why three-day weekends are far better for construction (and therefore, for delays) compared to regular two-day weekends.

Impacting as few riders possible is important for the MTA. Over long holiday weekends, many New Yorkers leave the city to travel, and ridership usually decreases. Ridership is at its peak from Monday through Friday (over 3 million), and while the number significantly decreases on typical weekends (1-2 million), it is even lower over three-day holiday weekends.

Long weekends also mean more time to work, with one full extra day that construction workers can utilize. Among the many factors, the time it takes to set up a work zone, complete the work, and get the trains up and running again is also taken into account.

To learn more about why the MTA prefers long holiday weekends to regular ones, you can watch the full explainer here below: