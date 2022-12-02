Take a Look at This Major New Waterfront Park Now Open in NYC's Lower East Side

The Big Apple has yet another new green space to flaunt. NYC Parks just unveiled a major new waterfront space in the Lower East Side, which occupies the new deck of Pier 42.

Sprawling across 2.8 acres, the waterfront deck was once an industrial maritime site. It cost $26.1 million—which came from Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, Mayoral, and Parks expense funding—to build, and it now features an inclusive recreational space for all New Yorkers.

Amenities of note include a variety of sports facilities, like a brand new turf soccer field, tennis courts, and even half-basketball courts. Those looking to relax and enjoy some fresh air surrounded by greenery can head over to the many accessible picnic tables and lounge areas.

The opening of the new park is meant to give Lower East Side residents further access to waterfront spaces to relax and play. The new deck is also part of a larger project, which involves the reconstruction and renovation of Pier 42 in its entirety.

"Creation of new open spaces in Manhattan is rare and we are proud to partner with NYC Parks to deliver a much-needed recreational space to the Lower East Side community," NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball said in an official statement. "This project is just part of the larger redevelopment of Pier 42, and we look forward to standing with our partners in city government for the ribbon cutting of the full park late next year."

The second part of the project, which is expected to be completed late-summer 2023, involves the development of Pier 42's Upland Park. The park, which has been part of the Pier 42 master plan since its creation in 2012 will include an entry garden, a playground, and a comfort station. The development of Upland Park is funded with $33.66 million, which makes the entirety of the Pier 42 project a $60 million endeavor. Once both projects are completed, Pier 42 will flaunt eight new acres of parkland, as well as flood protection for the surrounding community.Take a look at some photos of the recreational deck below: