Here We Go Again: Another NYC "Weather Advisory" for the Weekend

Flickr/Paul Sableman

The New York City Office of Emergency Management just issued a weather advisory for Thursday night into Saturday. And in an attempt to keep you "in the know" but not totally blow the forecast out of proportion, here are the most important parts:

"dangerously frigid temperatures"

"life-threatening wind chill"

"light snow and cold temperatures"

"accumulation of 1-2 inches of snow"

"roads could be slippery for Friday morning’s rush"

"Decreasing temperatures and increased winds"

"nighttime low of 12 to 13 degrees, with wind chills of -5 to -10 possible"

"sustained winds of 20-30 mph, and gusts of up to 40 mph"

"temperatures will remain dangerously frigid"

"snow alert"

"more than 500 salt spreaders"

"anti-icing units"

Here's the full advisory press release:

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and just wishes winter was over already so we can attempt to enjoy a fleeting spring. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

