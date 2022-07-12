You Need to Be a Millionaire to Be Financially Comfortable in NYC, New Survey Says

Everybody is aware that New York City is notoriously expensive, but not everyone knows how much money you're actually supposed to have—at least in theory—to be able to afford living here.

Sadly, if you assume a few thousand dollars in your savings account might do the trick, just know that your jaw is about to drop. That's what the results from a new survey, named the 2022 Charles Schwab's Modern Wealth report, say. According to the data, which factored in the answers of 500 local residents with a net worth of at least $2,000, people feel their personal net worth should be at least $1.4 million to be considered "financially comfortable" in the New York area.

If the bar to be "comfortable" is already high, the one to be considered "wealthy" is even more intimidating. The same survey shows that respondents believe they need to have a net worth of at least $3.4 million to make the "wealthy" cut.

Both numbers are much higher than the national average. In 2022, the average respondent thought Americans need on average $774,000 to be considered "financially comfortable" (compared to $624,000 in 2021), while to be considered "wealthy" the national net worth average was $2.2 million. In NYC, it's over $1 million higher.

To most New Yorkers, these numbers seem unattainable. With even stabilized rents soaring and the inflation reaching new heights, being able to save and potentially invest money in NYC is becoming harder for more and more residents. And even when New Yorkers are willing and able to put down the money, the results are not necessarily satisfying. This viral TikTok, for example, shows what a NYC apartment that was listed for $4,000 can look like.